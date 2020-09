Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes survey findings showing that 46 percent of people between 16 and 25 years are in favour of legalising abortion. Nationally, 82 percent are against abortion and 18 are in favour.

The paper carries an interview with ‘Desolate Days’ singer Chellcy Reitsma who said that the coronavirus pandemic dealt a blow to the arts industry.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...