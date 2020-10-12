Malta: Unease in the logistics sector over Brexit plans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that logistics companies are concerned about plans by the British government to set up new verification centres for goods coming in and out of the country. Drivers will no longer be able to travel to the UK with just their ID cards from the coming year.

The paper reports on the arraignment in court of a 35-year-old man charged with stalking and harassment of his former partner. The man is alleged to have sent the woman some 14,000 emails since April 2017.

