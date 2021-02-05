Malta: Unemployment in December dips below annual average

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Registered unemployment stood at 2,765 in December, up from 1,642 in the same month the year before but lower than 2,898 in November 2020. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that the national annual average for registered unemployment reached 3,160, an increase for 1,700 in 2019.

Monthly unemployment deceased across all age groups, falling sharpest among persons aged 25-29 (-9.2%). The lowest decline was observed in the Under 20 age group, decreasing by 1.3 percent from November to December.

Unemployment among women dropped by 6.9 percent month-on-month, falling to 971 in December. The decrease among men fell by 4.6 percent, with 2,765 males registered unemployed in the last month 2020. Compared with December 2019, the number of registered men in unemployment increased by 1,123 while the number of women grew by 488.

Like this: Like Loading...