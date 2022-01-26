Malta: Unemployment remains stable in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unemployment rate for December 2021 stood at 3.4 per cent, the NSO said today, remaining constant on the previous month and declining by 0.9 percentage points from December 2020.

During December 2021, the number of unemployed persons was 9,693, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,545, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 7,148, the NSO reported.

For the last month of 2021, the unemployment rate for males was 3.7 per cent, while the rate for females stood at 3.0 per cent. Both rates remain unchanged when compared to the previous month. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 8.7 per cent,

while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 2.8 per cent

