Malta: Union instructs nurses to withhold flu vaccinations

The Sunday Times reports that nurses have been directed by their union not to administer the flu vaccine amid a dispute with the government over allowances and extra leave. Health Minister Chris Fearne that the action would put people’s lives at risk.

The paper carries an interview with new Opposition Leader Bernard Grech who said that Malta has a corruption problem which, although did not surface in 2013, it has since spiralled out of control. 

