Malta: Union raises concerns over departing nurses

In-Nazzjon quotes a letter by the nurses’ union urging the Prime Minister to take action to stem the mass migration of nurses to the UK. Union president Paul Pace said that authorities were alerted to the problem in March last year.

The paper says that the government will lean on family doctors to speed up mass vaccination against Covid-19, a strategy, the paper says, that was first proposed by the Nationalist Party.

