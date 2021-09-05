Malta: University professor recommends psychometric test for prison management

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum publishes an interview with Prof. Andrew Azzopardi criticising prison director Alexander Dalli’s management. He denounced the military model employed in prison and suggested that senior officials at Corradino take an emotional intelligence assessment.

Illum says that over 200,000 tourists visited Malta in August, mainly arriving from France, Italy, and the UK. The figure represents a 75 per cent increase from the same month last year, giving operators a reason for optimism.

