Malta updates list of countries, visitors from which require Covid19 testing prior to arrival

The Minister responsible for Public Health notifies that, by virtue of Article 2 (1) of the Mandatory Tests for Certain Travellers Regulations, 2020, the list of countries referred to in the same regulation is being revised. Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries listed in the revised list indicated hereunder is required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Travellers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

Revised list of countries:

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Canada Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic Estonia

France (all airports except Ile-de-France) Germany (all airports except Baden-Wurttemberg) Greece (all airport except Attiki)

Hungary

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardegna) Japan

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Monaco

Morocco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores) Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain (all airports except Canarias) Sweden

Switzerland Thailand Tunisia

Turkey

United Kingdom Uruguay Vatican City

This notice regarding the revised list of countries shall come into effect on Saturday 12th December, at midnight.

