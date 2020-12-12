Malta updates list of countries, visitors from which require Covid19 testing prior to arrival

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Minister responsible for Public Health notifies that, by virtue of Article 2 (1) of the Mandatory Tests for Certain Travellers Regulations, 2020, the list of countries referred to in the same regulation is being revised. Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries listed in the revised list indicated hereunder is required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no longer than seventy-two (72) hours prior to arrival in Malta.
Travellers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.
Revised list of countries:
Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Estonia
France (all airports except Ile-de-France) Germany (all airports except Baden-Wurttemberg) Greece (all airport except Attiki) Hungary Indonesia Ireland Italy (all airports except Sicily and Sardegna) Japan Jordan Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein
Lithuania Luxembourg Monaco Morocco Netherlands Poland Portugal (all airports except Madeira, Azores) Romania
San Marino Slovakia Slovenia Spain (all airports except Canarias) Sweden
Switzerland Thailand Tunisia Turkey United Kingdom Uruguay Vatican City
This notice regarding the revised list of countries shall come into effect on Saturday 12th December, at midnight.
12th December 2020
