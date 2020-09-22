Malta: UPE to take action against MEDE over school reopening

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Union of Professional Educators Voice of the Workers, UPE is set to take action against the Ministry for Education and Employment, MEDE regarding the re-opening of schools.

Last week the UPE called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to consider the closure of physical attendance in schools and to revert to online lessons as the union had already proposed last August.

The union said it reserved the right to issue industrial action on its members if this request is denied within the coming days.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 14:50

Like this: Like Loading...