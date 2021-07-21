Malta: Vaccinated persons without Maltese ID can now download certificate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports on plans by the Health Ministry to issue unique codes for visitors who do not have a Maltese ID number to be able to download the vaccine certificate after they take the jab. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/111000/foreigners_in_malta_to_receive_sms_code_to_download_vaccine_certificate

Another story quotes the latest EU rule of law report flagging inefficiencies in Malta’s judicial system and advising a larger bench and better use of digital tools. The report also notes efforts to depoliticise the appointment of the Chief Justice. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/europe/110999/court_delays_pose_serious_challenge_eu_rule_of_law_report_says

