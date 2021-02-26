Malta: Vince Muscat implicates former minister Cardona in assassination plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Vince Muscat told the police that former minister Chris Cardona was involved in a 2015 plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia which was later aborted. Contacted by the paper, Cardona vehemently denied the allegations.

Another story reports that the driver of a tourist bus that was involved in an accident in 2018, killing two people on board, will be charged with involuntary homicide in court today along with four directors of the sightseeing tour company.

The paper quotes a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister thanking parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar for “choosing the interests of the government and the country” by resigning from the post.

