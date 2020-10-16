Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Voucher scheme generated €52 million

The Independent quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that the Covid-19 voucher scheme produced a €52.6 million injection in the economy. Over 80 percent of the vouchers were redeemed by mid-October, worth €1.8 million. 

The paper speaks to the president of the Chamber of Commerce Kevin Xuereb who said that Malta must draw lessons from the Moneyval audit. Xuereb said the Chamber is working with international partners to support good governance efforts.

