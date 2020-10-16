Malta: Voucher scheme generated €52 million

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri who said that the Covid-19 voucher scheme produced a €52.6 million injection in the economy. Over 80 percent of the vouchers were redeemed by mid-October, worth €1.8 million.

The paper speaks to the president of the Chamber of Commerce Kevin Xuereb who said that Malta must draw lessons from the Moneyval audit. Xuereb said the Chamber is working with international partners to support good governance efforts.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12

Like this: Like Loading...