The Times says that Minister Carmelo Abela was among a restricted team of HSBC officers with access to a security machine that produced key cards believed to have been used in an attempted heist in 2010. Abela was part of the bank’s security department at the time. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-minister-had-access-to-hsbc-heist-security-equipment.870739

Another story says that persons aged 16 and over are entitled to the €100 voucher scheme to encourage consumption. The first cycle of vouchers issued last year generated an additional spend of €11.5 million in shops and catering establishments. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/vouchers-to-be-issued-from-june-7.870613

