Malta: Wastserv told to redo incinerator impact assessment report

Malta Today reveals that Wasteserv has been ordered by the Environment and Resources Authority to submit a new Environmental Impact Assessment report for its incinerator project following concerns raised by ADPN chairman Carmel Cacopardo. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109260/incinerator_study_rewritten_to_avoid_conflict_of_interest_flagged_by_cacopardo

The paper says that the government is offering grants of up to €50,000 and additional tax credits to boost investment in areas of businesses that are in line with the priorities of the European Green Deal. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/109254/covid19_government_launches_20_million_financial_package_and_tax_credits

