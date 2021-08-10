Malta: Yorgen Fenech allegedly paid for Degiorgio brothers’ lawyers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech on Monday. Self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma told the court that the businessman was funding the legal fees of brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/08/yorgen-fenech-hallas-eluf-kbar-ta-ewro-fi-spejjez-legali-ghall-allegati-qattiela-melvin-theuma/

Another story carries a message by the deputy president of the SME Chamber, Philip Fenech, calling for patience and restraint with regards to private parties and events. He said that illegal events are delaying a return to normality.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro