Malta: Yorgen Fenech made job offers to minister’s entourage

The Times says that businessman Yorgen Fenech offered entry-level jobs within the Tumas empire to people around Edward Zammit Lewis soon after he was appointed minister in September 2019. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/yorgen-fenech-offered-edward-zammit-lewis-jobs-for-supporters.895192

Another article quotes an opinion piece by the Judge Francesco Depasquale expressing concerns about the dearth of supporting staff at the disposal of the judiciary. He warns that under-staffed courts are a threat to rule of law. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/court-a-critical-situation-mr-justice-francesco-depasquale.895198

