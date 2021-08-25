Malta: Yorgen Fenech wants Manuel Delia and Jason Azzopardi investigated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Yorgen Fenech filed a judicial protest demanding an investigation into blogger Manuel Delia and lawyer Jason Azzopardi for allegedly piling pressure on a Judge while he was deliberating on a bail decree for the businessman. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/111650/yorgen_fenech_demands_police_investigate_jason_azzopardi_and_manuel_delia_for_attack_on_judge

Malta Today says that the rate of Covid-19 vaccination surpassed 90 per cent of the eligible population. The health minister announced on Tuesday that over 790,000 vaccines have been administered to people aged 12 and older. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/111636/maltas_covid19_vaccination_rate_hits_90_of_eligible_population_health_minister_says

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro