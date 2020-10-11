Malta’s Labour Party poll lowest result in 3 years – MaltaToday survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A survey published by MaltaToday reveals that Malta Labour Party has polled its lowest support in the last three years.

The Nationalist Party has garnered 30% support amongst those interviewed. The Labour Party still enjoys a 10% lead with over 40% of those interviewed indicate their support to the party in government.

In a commentary accompanying the survey, journalist Kurt Sansone attributes this loss in support to mid-term blues and the covid-19 impact.

The survey also shows a dip in the trust-rating of PM Abela. Abela enjoys 46.6% of the support with newly elected PN leader Bernard Grech garnering over 30% of the trust of those questioned.

Deputy PM Chris Fearne earned the top performer post amongst those interviewed, irrespective of their political creed.

The survey was held between the 5th and 9th of October. 654 respondents took part. The estimated margin of error is 4.8%

MaltaToday

