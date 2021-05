Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that ad hoc agreements, such as the one recently struck with Charles Polidano, undermine people’s faith in transparent government.

The Independent says that we are all responsible for keeping the country clean.

L-Orizzont says that poor countries are still finding it difficult to access vaccines

In-Nazzjon reiterates its position against abortion and says that we need to have a clear policy on family