Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that the next election should not be seen as business as usual.Bernard Grech has been performing well in opinion polls and has been making inroads. In contrast, Robert Abela has suffered.

MaltaToday says that everybody wants the full truth surrounding Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder to come out. So every effort must be made to unearth every stone that may in some way be linked to this crime.

The Independent says that Joseph Muscat still has a lot to answer for

L-Orizzont says that parents who manipulate their children to despise the other parent should face legal consequences.

