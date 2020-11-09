Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the Standards’ Commissioners criticism of MPs who take up public appointments or jobs. It endorses having full-time MPs who are adequately paid to fulfil their duties.

The Independent looks at the extension to the law courts. It says court administration needs improvement.

L-Orizzont reacts to the US election of Joe Biden as president. It says he faces challenges such as the pandemic, but he wants to work on climate change- a change from his predecessor

In-Nazzjon says drastic measures are needed to reduce poverty and risk of poverty.
