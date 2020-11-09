Maltese Editorials’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta discusses the Standards’ Commissioners criticism of MPs who take up public appointments or jobs. It endorses having full-time MPs who are adequately paid to fulfil their duties.

The Independent looks at the extension to the law courts. It says court administration needs improvement.

L-Orizzont reacts to the US election of Joe Biden as president. It says he faces challenges such as the pandemic, but he wants to work on climate change- a change from his predecessor

In-Nazzjon says drastic measures are needed to reduce poverty and risk of poverty.

