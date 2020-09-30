Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times looks at the recent FinCEN document leaks by the International Consortium of Journalists. It says banks and their regulators should be held criminally responsible for money laundering as much as corrupt politicians and business people.

The Independent says that the budget this year will probably be the most important in many years. It says the government has a difficult task to work things out and come up with a balanced budget.

MaltaToday looks at reports that Malta is negotiating a Status of Forces Agreement with the US. It says that if there is room to complain about the USA’s arguably heavy-handed and overbearing pressure, the fact remains that we have no one but ourselves to blame for the mess we are now in.

In-Nazzjon looks at obesity, encouraging people to become more active. A recent study looking at government schools found that 10,852 children are obese. These figures should be considered alarming, it says.

L-Orizzont says that the decision to start lifting restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic created a debate. However, the economy has been showing signs of improvement. The editor hoped the budget would help various economic sectors and families.

