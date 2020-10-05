Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at workplace fatalities. It says we should not focus too much on statistics about accidents. It is also the workplace culture, organisation systems and leadership affect the risk of fatalities.

The Independent hopes for a good-natured restart in Parliament this year. Discussion within parliament sometimes descends into near-farce following a shouting match between both sides of the House. Parliamentarians would do well to understand that their needless shouting matches continue to support the country’s tribalistic attitude today.

L-Orizzont says many Maltese went to Gozo this year because they could not travel abroad. However, more needs to be done for Gozo’s economy to diversify. Gozo should not be a copy of Malta. It hopes that future investment will help the island without leading it to lose its characteristics.

In-Nazzjon says the new election of Bernard Grech should bring hope to Nationalists. Bernard Grech promised a united party. He also promised to understand people’s concerns and problems. He is also looking toward making the PN a viable alternative government.

