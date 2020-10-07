Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times gives a stinging assessment of former Joseph Muscat’s political career in its editorial. It says Muscat’s success in strengthening social rights will be overshadowed by another singular achievement: the weakening of most of the institutions meant to keep in check the abuse of power and trading in influence.

MaltaToday looks at comments that Malta is full-up and cannot take in more migrants. It says that Government and Opposition should really join forces to hit upon a common migration management strategy, for the good of the country as a whole.

The Independent looks at Godfrey Leone-Ganado and Rachel Williams’ crowdfunding appeal. The two activists set up the initiative after losing a libel case. The courts of law have done well in the past to punish people who use social media in this way, and would do well to inflict even heavier punishments, hopefully to act as a deterrent to others who might feel inclined to insult others on a public platform, it says.

L-Orizzont also looks at the resignation of Joseph Muscat. They say his legacy is the positivity he left in the country. This positive mindset left us with the ability to fight today’s challenges.

