Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times looks at the latest European Commission report on the rule of law in Malta, which confirmed that “in recent months, the Government of Malta has continued its work in this regard”. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela must not indulge in self-praise ensure that the rot is effectively stopped and the rule of law is supreme.

The Independent says Magistrate Rachel Montebello had asked for a larger courtroom because of the restrictions by the pandemic. It says that it was not possible for the court to adhere to health regulations and that there was a shortage of space. The editor wonders whether it is time for the current administration to consider finding other buildings in the vicinity which could be converted into courtrooms.

In-Nazzjon says we never had as many people abandoned by the state as we do now. The only solution that is being provided is that those who believe that our economic situation will not get any better. The Prime Minister has a duty to help those at the very bottom, it says.

L-Orizzont says that poverty and insecure employment is a continuous battle. Every leftist believes that poverty is fought best when there is equality. This can only happen with social mobility. Work on social mobility has to continue, it says.

Like this: Like Loading...