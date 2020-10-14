Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta looks at the Nationalist’s Party pre-budget document. The PN’s pre-budget document focuses on four key issues that underpin economic and fiscal planning. The government should acknowledge the importance of challenging the sustainability of some aspects of its economic strategy, it says.

MaltaToday looks at the rising number of Covid-19 cases. The only way the spread will be curbed is through a communal effort in which everyone pulls the same rope, it says.

The Independent says that although Covid-19 is a physical illness, it has had an impact on our mental wellbeing too. Covid-19 has affected all of us mentally- some more than others, it says. Never before has there been such a need for mental solidarity, it adds.

L-Orizzont‘s editorial looks at recent fatal incidents at work. Recently, three people who left their homes to earn their daily living did not return. The editor said it expected strong reactions. However, there was complete silence. It says these sectors need more vigilance.

In-Nazzjon says that we need to defend our guardians. The National Audit Office is one such guardian. This office is uncovering why or how there is corruption in the country. The editor says that In-Nazzjon will continue to insist that the NAO will continue to be given resources.

