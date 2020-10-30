Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that it is not good enough that Charmaine Gauci holds weekly news briefing unaccompanied by Robert Abela or Chris Fearne. Abela and Fearne should explain regularly, openly and on national platforms, what contingencies they have planned.

The Independent says the reaction to a new round of Coronavirus restrictions is different. The editor appeals to the public to follow guidelines and to understand that sacrifices need to be made.

L-Orizzont says it believes people will start feeling the benefits of the budget in the coming weeks and months.

In-Nazzjon reacts to news that MFSA chief Joe Cuschieri was one of three other people who went on holiday with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech. It says this is another hit to our country’s reputation.

