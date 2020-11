Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says the built heritage needs more defence, calling for the restructuring of the scheduling system and a review of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

The Independent says last November’s events seem to have gotten the ball rolling for more arrests to be made.

L-Orizzont says the elderly are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying there are many issues related to the elderly that deserve to be given more attention.

