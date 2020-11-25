Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The Times of Malta says that Roberta Abela’s cabinet is like a potpourri- a mix of dry leaves with some spices that can add flavour to the cabinet. It is evident from the cabinet’s size that he tried to appease everyone.
The Independent says that this Christmas does not have to be all doom and gloom due to the pandemic, but that we cannot go on as though nothing is different.
L-Orizzont says that racial discrimination is on the rise in Malta.
In-Nazzjon mourns the loss of ‘one of Malta’s sons’ Oliver Friggieri