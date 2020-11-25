Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta says that Roberta Abela’s cabinet is like a potpourri- a mix of dry leaves with some spices that can add flavour to the cabinet. It is evident from the cabinet’s size that he tried to appease everyone.

The Independent says that this Christmas does not have to be all doom and gloom due to the pandemic, but that we cannot go on as though nothing is different.

L-Orizzont says that racial discrimination is on the rise in Malta.

In-Nazzjon mourns the loss of ‘one of Malta’s sons’ Oliver Friggieri

Like this: Like Loading...