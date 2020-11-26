Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta dedicates its Editorial to Maltese literary giant Oliver Friggieri who was laid to rest yesterday. The Editor recalls how Friggieri regaled the Maltese nation and its cultural baggage with a string of novels, essays and poems and also numerous studies analysing the works of other historical Maltese authors.

The Independent describes as worrying the recent comments by former Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis following his ousting from Cabinet. Parnis claimed that following this decision, he would not be able to help his constituents, a message which the Editor understood to mean that no favours could be dished out to supporters. The Editorial calls on Parnis to appreciate that MPs who are not serving in Cabinet have an important role to do and can still be of benefit to the people that have elected them.

Business Today supports the decision taken that bars must remain closed for a longer while, but argues that these outlets have to be supported. This is a sector that cannot go online, unlike other retail outlets that have explored this potential. Bars and clubs depend solely on assistance to survive because the very essence of their existence depends on people enjoying themselves with others and mingling with strangers – things that are contraindicated during a pandemic. Providing bars with the highest level of COVID wage support may not be enough on its own. The forced closure may necessitate other forms of aid, especially to help these outlets keep up with rental payments and other costs.

The Business Weekly focuses on the current situation with regard to Brexit discussions expressing doubts on the possibility of a deal being reached before the end of the transition phase, expiring December 31st. The Editor feels that both sides are not ready to give up much, with the possibility of ending either with no deal at all or otherwise a rushed-up agreement which benefits no party in the circumstances.

In-Nazzjon looks at the recent renewal taking place within the Nationalist Party particularly as a number of party branches have elected new committees in the past weeks.

L-Orizzont expresses concern at concepts of artificial intelligence being developed today, with the possibility of such technology being fed discriminatory concepts which permeate our society today and could end up making their way in the technology of tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...