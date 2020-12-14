Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that electing Donald Trump as US President was a mistake. It says that democracy is both robust and fragile.

The Independent says that climate change could be a more damaging pandemic than Covid-19

In-Nazzjon reacts to reports by Council of Europe Special Rapporteur Peter Omtzigt that Malta has failed its rule of law test. It says Malta still has a long way to go to recover all that it lost

L-Orizzont says that there are people in poverty who are losing hope, despite government incentives.

