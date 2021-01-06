Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that if society believes journalism is a public good, then it must find a way to pay for it.

MaltaToday says that it would surely have assumed that the justice system is, in fact, robust enough to avoid being unduly influenced by such observations from the media as the ones from Bis-Serjeta and other outlets

The Independent says that it is baffled that bingo was allowed but bars remain closed

L-Orizzont says that it is unacceptable that some people are paid less because they have a disability.

In-Nazzjon says that politicians should give a good example to our children

