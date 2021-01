Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says US President Donald Trump had caused a riot within the Capitol. It asks whether the election of Joe Biden will be the start of something new.

The Independent says that the scenes at the US Capitol reminded Malta of the 80s

L-Orizzont says that what took place is part of Trump’s legacy

In-Nazzjon says that Prime Minister Robert Abela’s stubbornness worsened the effects of the pandemic

