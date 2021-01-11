Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat should appear before MPs to explain the findings of an investigation by the Commission for Standards in Public Life about a consultancy job given to Konrad Mizzi soon after he resigned from tourism minister in 2019.

The Independent says that after Covid-19, the country realised that growing our economy at the expense of everything else will not fly anymore.

L-Orizzont says that we are strengthening the financial sector

In-Nazzjon looks at the 100 days of Bernard Grech in office and says it gave hope to a new party

