Times of Malta says that there should be more data transparency regarding Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Independent echoes this call, saying authorities should be more forthcoming with information in their quest to control the spread of the virus.

L-Orizzont says that US President Joe Biden’s decision to recognise Juan Guaido as the Venezuelan President will cause a lot of harm.

In-Nazzjon says that PN will continue to regenerate itself.

