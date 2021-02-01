Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the government needs to upgrade its investment in human capital by ensuring that our educational system improves the employability of young people.

The Independent says that there are various factors, including health, cost and property, to consider when building our mass transport system

L-Orizzont says the creation of a research and innovation portfolio in Cabinet shows that the government is prioritising this sector

In-Nazzjon says Malta lags behind in vaccinating people.

