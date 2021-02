Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says US Republican politicians need to stand up and be counted against Donald Trump

The Independent says that four percent of all Maltese people have now had Covid-19 and that the government needs to be doing more

L-Orizzont says the EU needs to help migrants, especially migrant children

In-Nazzjon says that we need to strengthen the social pillar.

