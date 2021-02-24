Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that Italian politician Mario Draghi deserves the support of all EU politicians in order to make it a success.

MaltaToday says that there are legitimate concerns with raising the minimum wage: this would also push wage increases across the employment spectrum, in order to respect current differences between different grades of workers

The Independent says that the PN must be better prepared with its proposals.

In-Nazzjon says that Gozo is a priority for the PN

L-Orizzont says that we need to be stronger in our fight against Covid-19.

