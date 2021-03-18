Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times of Malta expresses its concern on the gradual conversion of Malta’s rural villages and surrounding agricultural land into small towns that expand without limit until they reach and become part of the urban mass. The editor sees this as doubly tragic as not only are more people living in an overcrowded and unhealthy environment but Malta is also fast losing the far healthier rural areas.

The Independent discusses the re-opening of the Spring hunting season, saying that while the general public is being requested to make sacrifices to lower down the coronavirus case count, hunters are once again being green lighted to enjoy their pastime.

The Business Today‘s leader takes an in-depth looks at the overhaul in road infrastructure witnessed over the past few years, which the Editor describes as an unprecedented and a welcome investment.

The Business Weekly talks about the generational divide which is becoming more visible with the growth in popularity of a number of new social media platforms.

L-Orizzont argues that the transition to sustainability rests not only on economic and environmental goals but on how much as a country we succeed in achieving a change in mentality.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the challenges faced by Malta’s farmers and rural workers, faced with the reality of increased competition particularly through unlimited importation. The Editor says that not enough is being done to protect the livelihoods and traditions of these particular sectors.

