Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta argues that Government has moved beyond corruption to state capture, where the state has lost its social autonomy and cannot function in a way that serves broad social interests or make decisions aimed at achieving long-term developmental goals for the common good. Before this political landscape changes, Maltese society will continue to be at risk of betrayal by politicians.

The Independent expresses its doubts on whether Cabinet can truly be objective in assessing requests for pardons, particularly in the current situation where granting such pardon might actually expose one of the Ministers involved in taking such a decision. Such an instance shows the failings of the country’s laws and the dangers of its strong centralization around the government.

Business Today argues that politicians must win back trust even if this means cutting loose those among them who are immoral and corrupt. The Editor says that the wheels of justice must be allowed to take their course but on a political level the government cannot continue as if nothing has happened.

The Malta Business Weekly shares a similar message, insisting that stronger action is needed to restore Malta’s reputation.

L-Orizzont analyses a number of initiatives and support schemes launched by Government to support families and the economy throughout the Covid-19 crisis, highlighting the provision of internet connections and laptops to students coming from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In-Nazzjon highlights the decision by the Gozo Court which had shown that former Gozo Minister Giovanna Debono’s husband was not guilty of the allegations made against him. It adds that this shows the difference between Labour and the PN, with the former being continuously embroiled in scandals which have tarnished its reputation.

