Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that clean air should be central to the health policy of any Maltese government. The harbour project providing shore-side electricity for cruise liners and roll-on roll-off vessels is a good start.

The Independent applauds new measures against Covid-19, saying this will help curb the spread.

In-Nazzjon says that more arrests will probably need to be made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case, and that until then, our country cannot go back to being normal.

L-Orizzont says that parliamentary privilege needs to be reformed.

Like this: Like Loading...