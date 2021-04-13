Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times discusses Malta’s role in helping Libya continue on its path to stability, a development from which Malta seeks to benefit if this brings ontrol of migration to Europe. The Editor adds that Malta’s efforts to support Libya will have a better chance of success if made in the context of the United Nations and the EU’s crisis response strategy.

The Independent argues that this summer could be quite a tricky one in terms of finding the balance between tourism and safety. However, it notes that the government seems to have learnt from what it describes as last year’s blunders and expresses hope that caution will be what leads the country through the summer.

L-Orizzont highlights how the vaccination process has once again highlighted the rising inequalities around the world with a number of developing countries being unable to access the required number of jabs, and some have not even started the process yet.

In-Nazzjon reacts to the opinion surveys published last Sunday and argues that irrespective of the way one interprets the number there is a need for all hands on deck within the Party. The Editor calls for a strong, dynamic and credible Party.

