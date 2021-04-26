Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Times of Malta says that Prime Minister Robert Abela needs to take action over reports that Adreana Zammit, a fresh graduate and daughter of Transport Minister Ian Borg’s former chief of staff, Jesmond Zammit, netted a total of €108,542 (in two direct orders) for her services as a junior lawyer within the ministry.
The Independent says that technical issues should not hamper NGOs’ survival
L-Orizzont says that more power should be given to the Children’s Commissioner
In-Nazzjon says government should spend less money frivolously