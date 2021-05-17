Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that the EU should address Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation that are intended to cripple the free press. It also says that this should be complemented by a comprehensive review of the situation faced by the free and independent media.

The Independent says that Air Malta must continue to make financial sacrifices to stay on its feet.

L-Orizzont says that we are still a long way away from achieving gender equality.

In-Nazzjon marks International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia and says that more education and awareness is needed.