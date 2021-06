Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that it is not enough to base a country’s success on its Gross Domestic Product. However, the politicians should measure welfare beyond GDP.

MaltaToday says that PN leader Bernard Grech’s leadership is still facing internal challenges.

The Independent says that lawyers have duties, but also responsibilities

L-Orizzont says that government needs to take action on the amount of incidents at work.

In-Nazzjon says that people should care about politics and government.