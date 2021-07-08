Maltese Editors Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta says that impunity has already led to the national disaster of grey-listing. The new breed of untouchables could spell political upheaval all over again. In this context, the Editor argues that Abela is stuck between a rock and a hard place, declaring he wants to clean up the act and see some heads roll but at the same time fearful of antagonising pro-Labour voters.

The Independent argues that while it can be said that, from an economic point of view, the PL in government has been able to give Malta a sense of direction which came in handy when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, it has not done well at all when it comes to the environment and good governance.

L-Orizzont calls for a better effort to support children who experience family problems or who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The Editor argues that in separation cases, the situation should not pit the husband against the wife, but rather should put the interest of children before everything.

In-Nazzjon discusses the links between PM Robert Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat, expressing concern on whether the former will eventually denounce the former PM.

The Malta Business Weekly discusses Malta’s uneasy relationship with mask-wearing, suggesting that even if this might go down into historical oblivion, the pandemic helped the Maltese become better aware of how to handle and avoid diseases.

The Business Today argues that what Malta needs as it goes forward is intelligent bureaucracy underpinned by technology and which does its function without stifling economic growth or innovation.