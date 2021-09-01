Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that education about digital literacy and police action is needed to fight fake news sites. It was speaking after a spate of online news pages were mimicked to fool readers with fabricated content

MaltaToday says the government is lacking the political will to come up with alternatives to a site in Marsaskala that is set to be designated as a yacht marina

The Independent reacts to a proposal that compulsory education should increase by two years. It says the idea warrants further discussion and should not be thrown away.

L-Orizzont says that the positive effect of the Central Link project is already being felt

In-Nazzjon says that there should be a clear distinction between Church and State and that Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat’s proposal to fix the Mosta church lights flies in the face of this distinction