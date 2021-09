Reading Time: < 1 minute

Times of Malta says that New Hope, a scheme which will see the state stepping in as guarantor for those who lack life insurance cover, is a laudable initiative.

The Independent says that Malta should try and pioneer a four-day work week

L-Orizzont says that the New Hope scheme shows that this is a government with a social conscience

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party is making serious promises that are shaping it out to be a serious alternative to government in the eyes of the electorate