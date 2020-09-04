Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Times of Malta says that the arts and culture sector are facing great challenges due to the Coronavirus crisis. It says that this sector is vital and urges people to support organisations and performance venues in their localities. Authorities should also bolster the arts and culture sector to better serve their communities. Letting the arts culture fall by the wayside woud risk losing the creativity and passion that cultural contributors provide.

The Malta Independent notes that four people died from Coronavirus around this week. It says that most of the people who died were elderly people. The Health Ministry always noted that these people had other health issues besides Coronavirus. Although the intention was that people would feel reassured, the Health Ministry indirectly belittled the deaths of those that died, the newspaper says. “It’s as if it’s saying it’s ok to get the virus and you have nothing to worry about unless you have other health issues,” it added.

L-Orizzont says that social media was flooded with hate after it was reported that a Sudanese man died after trying to escape a detention centre. Society needs to let go of extremism within it, it says. It also needs to stop being indifferent to situations which do not directly affect it, the newspaper says. The country also needs to work on integration.

In-Nazzjon looks at issues of corruption. It says that people wonder whether corruption is inevitable in politics. It asks when the country will see good governance that is both practical and sincere. The government needs to take action on issues of meritocracy. It also needs to put into practice what it had promised when it was elected, the paper says.

Like this: Like Loading...