Maltese Editors’ Perspectives

The Times of Malta criticises PN Leader Adrian Delia for trying to secure votes by resorting to right-wing comments, describing his rhetoric as weak and cheap bait that’s been tried, tested and overused. Studies show that such comments only serve as a trigger for more hatred, discrimination and violence, argues the Editor.

The Independent highlights recent concerns about the state of Maltese prisons as ten people have died over a 24-month period. While it is true that people died in prison under Nationalist administrations too, the number of prison deaths over the past two years is just two high to ignore, argues the leading opinion piece. Apart from an inquiry, the government should also run a thorough review of the prison system in Malta, identify the shortcomings and fix them.

The Business Today looks at Government’s Pre-Budget document launched yesterday, arguing that giving a roadmap that allows space for rapid change depending on the prevalent circumstances is going to be crucial, especially if it gives businesses certainty over a span of time. A clear way forward, even if it may require tweaking because of changed circumstances, is what the country needs from Budget 2021.

In-Nazzjon calls for an in-depth investigation on abuses taking place at Wasteserv, notable the unsafe transport of clinical waste which is putting workers’ health at risk.

L-Orizzont looks at the increasing rate of family failure in Malta, which the editor attributes both to the individuals themselves, seeking to continue to enjoy a single-way of life even after marriage, but also due to external pressures, such as the need to work longer hours to sustain their cost of living. The Editor adds that it is also a reflection of ‘modern’ mentality whereby young people do not look at their partner with a life-time commitment and insists that more needs to be done to ensure that this issue is tackled since the family is the basis of society.

